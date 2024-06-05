Capital International Investors Sells 21,212,168 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,212,168 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.49% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $689,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,443,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,544,000 after buying an additional 104,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

