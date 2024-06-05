Capital International Investors Sells 416,175 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 416,175 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $482,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.01. 2,297,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

