Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 906 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

