Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

