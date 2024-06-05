Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.83 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,511. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

