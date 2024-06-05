Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ATS were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ATS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

