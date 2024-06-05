Capital International Ltd. CA Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. 1,176,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,814. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

