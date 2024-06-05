Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 211 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

