Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,360 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 223.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $6,068,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 3,021,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

