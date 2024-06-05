Capital International Sarl Buys 5,971 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. 935,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

