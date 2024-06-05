Capital Research Global Investors Buys 649,791 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.86% of Automatic Data Processing worth $825,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $245.78. 1,298,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,746. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.