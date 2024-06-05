Capital Research Global Investors Has $887.24 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,901,287 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.14% of General Motors worth $887,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $602,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,819,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,024,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

