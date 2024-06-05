Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 2,365,355 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365,355 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.57% of GFL Environmental worth $583,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 294,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 842,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,506 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 997,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. 6,944,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.13. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

