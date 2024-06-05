Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.72% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,038,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 1,949,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,520. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

