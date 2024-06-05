Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,061 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,020,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.65% of CenterPoint Energy worth $657,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 2,639,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

