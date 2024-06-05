Capital Research Global Investors Sells 5,079,503 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079,503 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $727,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

