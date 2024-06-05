Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,175,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 4.48% of Blue Owl Capital worth $941,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 223.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

OWL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,446,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,370. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

