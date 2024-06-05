Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $812,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 1,350,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.