Capital World Investors Buys 365 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $830,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $233.24. 1,731,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.