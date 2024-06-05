Capital World Investors Buys 5,292,862 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 416.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.09% of Republic Services worth $1,082,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $2,993,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Republic Services by 46.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,050. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

