Capital World Investors Buys 6,765,582 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $973,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 2,807,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,992. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

