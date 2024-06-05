Capital World Investors Has $1.33 Billion Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 11.17% of Floor & Decor worth $1,328,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE FND traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 1,175,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

