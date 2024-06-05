Capital World Investors Sells 8,015,368 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,565,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,015,368 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.69% of General Motors worth $1,529,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 23,819,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,180,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.