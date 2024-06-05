Capital World Investors Sells 904,625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904,625 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.68% of Danaher worth $1,159,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.85. 2,550,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

