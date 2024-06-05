Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,194,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,621,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.63% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,201,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. 1,206,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

