Cardano Trading Up 2.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.55 billion and $302.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.47 or 0.05420718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,248,511 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.