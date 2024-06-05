Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.01).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £245.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2,616.67 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.08.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.