Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,581.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 196,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,630. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.45 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

