CAVA Group (CAVA) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CAVA Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 552 4823 6298 321 2.53

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.10%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.10%. Given CAVA Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 221.30 CAVA Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 31.51

CAVA Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Summary

CAVA Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

