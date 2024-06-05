Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Centerspace has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Centerspace has a payout ratio of -625.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.9 %

CSR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. 3,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

