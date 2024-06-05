Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 538,182 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invitation Homes worth $278,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

INVH stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

