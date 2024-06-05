Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $23.45 Million Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELME. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 389,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 486.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Elme Communities by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

