Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $64.41 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,770 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNL opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

