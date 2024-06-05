Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,160 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,278. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.