Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 652,095 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 2.14% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $42,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,455,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 165,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

