Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,825 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $137,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

