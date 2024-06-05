Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 442,176 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 879.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,114,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,665,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 340,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,101. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

