Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.0 %

SBUX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,272,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

