Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.74. The stock had a trading volume of 395,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

