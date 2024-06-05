Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.61. 399,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.49. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $292.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

