Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $42.18 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $42,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 505,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

