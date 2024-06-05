Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $42.18 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $42,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.8 %
RDVY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 505,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.