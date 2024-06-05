Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 21,699 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,647.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 319,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 315,644 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,628. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

