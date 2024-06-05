Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 317,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,293. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

