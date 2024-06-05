CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 0.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

