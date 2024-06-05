Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Champion Iron

In other news, insider David Cataford 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. In related news, insider David Cataford 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. Also, insider Michelle Cormier 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

