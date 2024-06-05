ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 58,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 29,061 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,206,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,930. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

