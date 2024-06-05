China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.80. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 27,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

