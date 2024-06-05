CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Shares Up 0.7%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.85. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.78.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.51.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

