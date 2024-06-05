CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,371 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IDEX worth $40,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.0 %

IEX opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

