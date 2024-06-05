CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 124,492 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $389,330. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

